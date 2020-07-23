Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 239,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 215,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 161,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

