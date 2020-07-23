Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 1,563 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 160,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,112. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.