Lincoln Capital Corp Buys Shares of 11,082 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 443,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 194,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 630,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

GE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,703,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,360,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

