Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 176,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

