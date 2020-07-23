Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,158,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,493,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,299,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 231,244 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

