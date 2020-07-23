Lincoln Capital Corp Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. 7,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

