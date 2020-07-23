Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 4,188 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.86. 145,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

