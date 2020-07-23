Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 9,732 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.