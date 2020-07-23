Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 246 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 731,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

