Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 475,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

