Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $39.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,528.50. 42,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,459.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

