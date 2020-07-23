Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 61.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,585. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

