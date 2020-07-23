Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,315 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 627,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,622. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

