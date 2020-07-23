Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $106.16. 9,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,009. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

