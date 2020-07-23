Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 218,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 134,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,039. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.