Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $975,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

