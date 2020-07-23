Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $379,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $781.52.

TSLA traded down $52.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,539.36. 658,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,726.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200 day moving average of $787.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.