Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.28. 548,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.