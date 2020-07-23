Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. 94,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

