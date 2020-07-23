Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $391.64. 52,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.48 and a 200-day moving average of $383.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

