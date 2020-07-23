LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $658,502.46

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. LUXCoin has a market cap of $658,502.46 and approximately $2,407.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391,187 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

