LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded LYFT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

LYFT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

