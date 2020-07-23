Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on M. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

M stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 865,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,195,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after buying an additional 319,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after buying an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,799,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

