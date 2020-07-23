Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47.

NYSE MAIN opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

