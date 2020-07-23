Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit