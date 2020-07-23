Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

