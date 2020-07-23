Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.47. The company had a trading volume of 118,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,402. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.46. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.