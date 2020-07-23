Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.75 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.25.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 243,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 4.74. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

