Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

MCD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.14. 72,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

