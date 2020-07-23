Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at KeyCorp

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.61.

MCD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,324. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

