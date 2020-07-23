Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,648.13 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $344,648.13 and approximately $1,652.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00766996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00164516 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

