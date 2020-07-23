Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million.

NYSE:MCB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

MCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

