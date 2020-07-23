Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright lowered Microvision to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Microvision has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 117,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 22.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

