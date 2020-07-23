MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,873.74.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

