Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Receives GBX 172.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.65).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MTO traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 35.05 ($0.43). 4,165,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.94 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.89.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.