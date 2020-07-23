Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. 268,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.