Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.52 Million

Brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post sales of $266.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Monro reported sales of $317.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.