Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,099. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

