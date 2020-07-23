Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 14,392 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 139,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

