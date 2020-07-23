Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.48 and its 200 day moving average is $383.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

