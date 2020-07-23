Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.82. 76,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

