Narwhal Capital Management Buys 5,630 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,176,000 after acquiring an additional 281,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,612,000 after acquiring an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,825,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

