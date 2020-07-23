Narwhal Capital Management Buys 5,997 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

