Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after buying an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,425,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.79. 56,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

