Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.95. 225,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,212. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

