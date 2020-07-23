Narwhal Capital Management Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.62. 285,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,005. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

