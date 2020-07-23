Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. 432,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

