Narwhal Capital Management Has $11.96 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average is $283.19. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.