Narwhal Capital Management Has $12.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

