Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $50.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,517.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The company has a market cap of $1,036.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,459.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,371.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

