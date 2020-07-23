Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,135,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

NYSE BA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.12. 23,680,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.75 and its 200-day moving average is $211.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

